SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban rejects report on human rights violations in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has rejected a recent report by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) which expressed concerns over the violations of human rights, especially those of women and girls, in the war-torn nation.

In a statement on Friday, spokesman of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government Zabihullah Mujahid said that citizens were currently being provided with better human rights than any other period in the country, reports TOLO News.

“The Islamic Emirate asks the UN and human rights advocate agencies not to listen to the propaganda… They must consider and accept the truth in the country. Human rights are respected in comparison to the past 20 years in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the HRW report was “incorrect and baseless”.

Mujahid’s remarks came a day after the HRW released its report which also called for an end to an exemption on travel bans of the IEA.

“Human Rights Watch has issued a new statement today calling for some specific action by the Security Council of the UN in response to the rising level of abuses by the Taliban against women and girls in Afghanistan,” Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women’s Rights Division at the HRW, was quoted as saying in the report.

“In June, the travel ban exemptions that are currently in place for fourteen members of the Taliban leadership will expire, at that point we are asking the Security Council, not only to end those exemptions but also to consider whether there might be a need for a travel ban against additional individuals.”

Travel bans on some IEA leaders were first imposed in 1999 as part of the UN response to violent activities in Afghanistan and it was partially suspended three years ago to allow 14 members of incumbent Taliban government to attend peace talks, reports TOLO News.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on human rights, particularly concerning women, in June.

20220611-092002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 killed in Afghan targeted shootings

    Taliban want aids to be handed over to them for distribution...

    All roads lead north are less travelled (Book Review)

    Shehbaz Sharif govt in damage control mode on Pak-US relations