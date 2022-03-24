The cabinet meeting of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that had they (interim government) got enough money, they would have paid salaries for every single man and woman in Afghanistan but the government is impoverished, so people must assist the government, Khaama Press reported.

The three-day cabinet meeting was held in Kandahar and was headed by the supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada for the first time.

The Amir al-Mu’minin or Supreme Leader said that if he could, he would set salaries for the Afghan men and women, adding that he understood the problems and hardships of his poor people, but that the economy of the Islamic Emirate was still weak, Bakhtar News reported.

Therefore, the people should help their system, try to collect Zakat and Ushr and spend it in their place and the organs of the government should refrain from extravagance.

Deputy Minister of Information and culture and chief spokesperson of the IEA Zabiullah Mujahid who was one of the participants of the meeting, in a press release, said all government administrations were directed to make efforts in implementing Sharia law so that all Afghans live under the law, Khaama Press reported.

“The meeting was concentrated on rules in government bodies, their activities, interaction with people, seeking a solution for ongoing economic difficulties, and absorbing all Taliban affiliates in security bodies,” the statement said.

20220324-161803