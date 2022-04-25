SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban shifting terrorists away from border after Pak warning

NewsWire
0
0

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has started taking steps to shift terrorist groups away from the regions along the country’s border with Pakistan to other parts after a series of recent attacks drew strong reaction from Islamabad.

Officials familiar with the development told The Express Tribune on Sunday that Pakistan after recent spate of cross-border terrorist attacks conveyed to the Afghan Taliban in clear terms to take action against terrorist groups or face the consequences.

In response to Islamabad’s strong message, the Taliban have decided to persuade the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates to move from border regions to other areas of Afghanistan.

“Some of the groups have already been moved out of our border regions,” said a senior Pakistani official, who deals with the issue.

Pakistan, the official said, though doesn’t agree with the approach but accept the Taliban’s decision to at least to stop immediate cross-border terrorist attacks.

“Our demand is clear that these groups must be eliminated or dealt with in a manner that they never pose threat to us again,” the official added.

There has been a surge in cross-border terrorist attacks in recent weeks with scores of Pakistani soldiers being killed.

Pakistan reportedly carried out air strikes in Kunar and Khost provinces of Afghanistan to eliminate the terrorist hideouts.

20220425-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia invites US for upcoming talks on Afghanistan

    Prospects of violent conflict growing immensely with dangerous ideology in neighbourhood:...

    Man who killed Hindu girl in Pak wanted to marry her...

    Nepal PM Deuba arrives in India on 3-day visit