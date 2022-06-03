SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Taliban vows to continue mediation between Pak, TTP

The Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has vowed to continue acting as a mediator between the Pakistan government and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group aimed at ensuring stability in the region.

“Based on its main and permanent policy of supporting security and stability in the region, the IEA has continued to mediate between the Pakistani government and the TTP and is still continuing its efforts and hopes for good results,” TOLO News quoted Inamullah Samangani, a spokesman for the Taliban government, as saying.

After the arrival of more than 50 ethnic leaders from seven Pakistani tribal regions in Kabul, the TTP issued a statement, urging the Islamabad government to withdraw its soldiers to negotiate a ceasefire.

The TTP has also sought the entire liberation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas from the Pakistani Army, TOLO News reported.

In recent months, the IEA has often mediated between the TTP and the Islamabad government, but Pakistani tribal elders have stated that their trip to Kabul is intended to agree on an extended ceasefire with the assistance of Afghanistan’s Taliban regime.

In the last 14 years, the TTP has consistently asked for the repeal of stringent laws, the release of its members by the Pakistan government and a reduction in military presence in tribal areas.

