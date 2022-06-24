Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, headed a high-ranking delegation to Sar-e-Pol province, in the north of Afghanistan, according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

The Taliban government’s Al-Fatah North Corps and Al-Farooq Herat Corps commanders are accompanying him.

Fitrat reportedly stated that his travel to Sar-e-Pol was intended to assess security issues and inspect Taliban units stationed in the region, according to reports.

People close to Mawlavi Mahdi Mujahid aka Mawlawi Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate’s disgruntled Hazara commander, however, told the BBC that the situation in Balkhab, where they are stationed, was not good and that a confrontation may happen at “any moment”.

The opening of a “serious clash” between the Taliban and Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid’s forces was reported this morning, Thursday, by the local media, Khaama Press reported.

To attack Mawlawi Mujahid, Taliban forces have dispatched forces from different locations, according to the sources.

In Qom Kotel and Balkhab districts of Sar-e-Pol province, Mawlawi Mahdi’s troops claim to have thwarted two Taliban attacks yesterday (Thursday) evening and on Friday morning. They also say to have inflicted casualties on the Taliban.

According to some media outlets, the final rounds of negotiations between Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid and officials of the Taliban ended since no agreement was reached.

