Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sunil Ambekar on Friday said the re-emergence of Taliban in Afghanistan is not a reactionary incident, adding no one has triggered them that led to their re-emergence.

Ambekar said this while speaking at a book launch event here. Two books — ‘The Taliban – War and Religion in Afghanistan’ and ‘The Forgotten History of India’ — penned by senior journalist Arun Anand were launched at the Constitution Club here.

He said that such incidents are happening in many countries in the form of organisations like Hamas, ISIS or like PFI in India.

“These incidents have not been triggered by anyone, if anyone thinks so, there is a need to think again,” he said.

“Everyone needs to know the episodes of emergence of Taliban, their mentality and the ideology should be known to everyone,” Ambekar underlined.

He said it is important to understand the issues related to Taliban “because it is happening in our neighbourhood”.

Such incidents cannot be termed only political, he said.

“The nation that faced the trauma of partition just after getting independence and its citizens can never ignore the re-emergence of Taliban. There is a need to go to the origin to find out whether is there any link connected to our country,” said Ambekar.

“We need to know whether the incidents happening across the country these days are linked with such ideology… are such ideologies entering our country or any organisations who are supporting such incidents are connected with that ideology? We all need to know,” he said.

“We will get nothing just covering up this. We can’t afford it,” he said.

Talking about the freedom struggle, he said those who see the freedom movement as per their own ideology and for political purpose is just an insult to the freedom fighters. “Nothing much has been told about INA in the history, even RSS does not find much attention in post independence era, but history cannot be repressed,” he said.

“The new generation needs to know about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Birsa Munda that will strengthen the unity of the country. The new generation must know why the first constitutional amendment was done. They should know why and how India was divided so that it could not be repeated again in the future,” Ambekar said.

