Bollywood personality Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his wife and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya.

During conversation with the host, Sachin will be seen pulling his leg when Kapil recalls how they both were part of a singing reality show, ‘Star Ya Rockstar’, as contestants.

Kapil tells Sachin: “Have you ever thought that you will appear on the show of the contestant with whom you once competed?”

To this, Sachin replies: “Of course I never imagined. I never thought you would reach this level.”

Kapil also asks Sachin that does he need any new picture for passport or his earlier photograph from the movie ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ still works.

The question leaves everyone in splits, as Sachin replies jokingly: “If I go to watch adult’s film, I still need to show my ID.”

Sachin (65) is known for films like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’, ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’, among others. He was also part of TV shows such as ‘Tu Tu Main Main’, besides anchoring music shows like ‘Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari’, among others.

20230419-182403