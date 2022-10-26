INDIA

Talks on Thursday on fate of BYJU’s employees in Kerala

With Edtech unicorn BYJU’s deciding to shut operations at the Technopark campus here and the employees approaching the state Labour department, a conciliation talk has been called on Thursday between the representatives of the two sides.

A meeting was called on Tuesday, but the representatives of BYJU’s failed to turn up and the company has now informed the labour department that their representatives will turn up on Thursday.

Around 140 employees of the 170 workforce here have been asked to leave as the company was closing down its operations here. Following this, the employees raised a few demands which include payment of their October 2022 salary on November 1, a one-time settlement of three months’ salary, earned leave encashment, and full-settlement of variable pay.

With losses of Rs 4,500 crore reported in FY21, BYJU’s has been facing a tough time. The company had recently announced cost-cutting measures, including paring down manpower.

Meanwhile, doubts have now been raised on how fruitful the conciliation talks would be as in the past when a few companies had shut shop in the Technopark campus, not much headway was made and the employees, who lost their jobs, did not get compensation to the desired levels.

