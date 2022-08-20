Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said he “never seriously” tried to use the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump from office after the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Pompeo sought to downplay, but pointedly did not deny, reports that he and other Cabinet members talked about ousting Trump for inciting the riot, reports dpa news agency.

“They (January 6 committee) were looking for discussions about the 25th Amendment, discussions that I never seriously undertook with my counterparts,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News.

Pompeo, who is considering a 2024 presidential run, comes as panel Vice Chair Representative Liz Cheney has publicly disclosed that the committee has several former Cabinet officials in mind for interviews.

Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury Secretary, had testified before the committee last month.

“It was they were looking to build a storyline the conclusion of which was already written,” Pompeo said in the Fox News interview.

“They were chasing witches, all right?” Pompeo said, “This was a far-afield, wandering interview.”

Pompeo, who served as CIA Director and top diplomat, has remained on good terms with his former boss, continuing to defend Trump after the siege of the US Capitol.

The attack left at least nine people dead in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot by police and a police officer who died later.

