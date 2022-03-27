INDIA

‘Talks with Pak can be held only when there are no gun sounds’

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said talks with Pakistan can only be held when there are no sounds of guns and bullets.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an event here, Singh slammed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti who on Saturday reiterated her call to the BJP-led Central government for holding dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan.

Responding to that, he sought to know if the BJP should talk to the people of its own country or to the people of a foreign land.

Mufti, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, has said peace would be elusive as long as Kashmir issue remains unresolved.

“If the Kashmir issue is not resolved, there will be no peace in the region and therefore it is necessary to hold talks with people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan,” Mufti had said on Saturday.

Reacting to Mufti’s remark, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the PDP chief could pass such comments as the BJP had given people like her strength by forming government with her party in the erstwhile state.

Taking a dig at Mufti, Raut had also said she was a friend of the BJP at some point of time and they formed a coalition government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP has been ‘pro-Pakistan and sympathises with terrorists’, and even as Mehbooba Mufti had supported the Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the BJP had formed an alliance with her to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, Raut said.

20220327-200008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 10L recovered from deceased beggar’s home in Tirumala

    Adopt a simple and affordable lifestyle to prevent heart attacks

    Pappu Yadav calls for corona census to detect actual toll

    Raj farmers gather at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar rly stations