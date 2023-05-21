ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamannaah Bhatia denies falling out with Anil Ravipudi over item song

NewsWire
0
0

Tamannaah Bhatia had denied the rumours that she had a falling out with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi over an item song in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated upcoming action movie — his career’s 108th film.

The news that went viral was that Tamanaah, who performed the song “Daang Daang” in the Mahesh Babu-starrer “Sarileru Neekevvaru”, was approached by Ravipudi, but the duo had a falling out over the fee. This, Tamanaah now says, is not true.

Tamannaah took to her Twitter profile and slammed portals for running the “baseless allegations”.

She tweeted: “I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has a slew of projects in her kitty, such as “Bhola Shankar”, “Jailer” (the Rajinikanth-starred helmed by Nelson), “Aranmanai 4”, “Bandra”, “That Is Mahalakshmi”, and “Bole Chudiyan”.

She’s also wrapping up her bits in the web shows “Jee Karda” and “Lust Stories 2” and an untitled drama series with Disney+ Hotstar.

20230521-212203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ali Fazal is chuffed with Tim Cook’s response to ‘The Astronaut...

    Lisa Ray credits mother for ‘uniqueness, talent, chunky arms’

    Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas to soon open a classically curated multiplex...

    Sagar Parekh as a rebel in ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4′ ...