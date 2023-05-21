Tamannaah Bhatia had denied the rumours that she had a falling out with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi over an item song in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated upcoming action movie — his career’s 108th film.

The news that went viral was that Tamanaah, who performed the song “Daang Daang” in the Mahesh Babu-starrer “Sarileru Neekevvaru”, was approached by Ravipudi, but the duo had a falling out over the fee. This, Tamanaah now says, is not true.

Tamannaah took to her Twitter profile and slammed portals for running the “baseless allegations”.

She tweeted: “I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah has a slew of projects in her kitty, such as “Bhola Shankar”, “Jailer” (the Rajinikanth-starred helmed by Nelson), “Aranmanai 4”, “Bandra”, “That Is Mahalakshmi”, and “Bole Chudiyan”.

She’s also wrapping up her bits in the web shows “Jee Karda” and “Lust Stories 2” and an untitled drama series with Disney+ Hotstar.

