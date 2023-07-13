INDIA

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial ‘Vedaa’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has joined actors John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial ‘Vedaa’. 

A high-octane action-drama, ‘Vedaa’ recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences.

Tamannaah will be seen in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah said: “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Nikkhil added: “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us.”

‘Vedaa’ is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

2023071338415

