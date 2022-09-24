ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamannaah Bhatia on how she bonds with co-actor Kusha Kapila

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her on-screen and off-screen bond with her co-actor Kusha Kapila in the movie ‘Plan A Plan B’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and also veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

She said: “Through ‘Plan A Plan B’, we met for the very first time and became really good friends. In the movie, she plays the role of my best friend and somehow it got transcended into our real life as well. Now I have all the liberty to call her anytime and don’t have to check her Instagram to know where she is and what she is doing.”

Adding to the conversation, Kusha also mentioned how her social media post with Tamannaah went viral on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

“I remember once I partied with Tamannaah in Delhi and I posted a picture with her. To my surprise, my message box was full of men asking me to make them meet Tamannaah. But as most of them were my friends, I had my own way of handling them and broke their hearts by rejecting them at my level,” she added.

Ritesh Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila are coming on Kapil’s show to promote their film. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220924-154405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Anupamaa’ actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball

    Ukraine Diaries: Aftab Shivdasani shares experience

    Driver’s self-taught flute skills impress Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban

    Akshay Oberoi says he enjoyed playing bisexual antagonist in ‘Flesh’