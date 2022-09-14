ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamannaah on learning new things while doing ‘Babli Bouncer’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia learnt many things while working for her upcoming film ‘Babli Bouncer’. The actress said that she learned how to ride a motorbike and also how to beatbox.

‘Babli Bouncer’ tells the story of Babli who hails from a small town.

A Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the film showcases how Babli is trying to make it big as a bouncer in Delhi.

Tamannaah’s character as Babli is bold and brave. She rides a bullet, lifts heavy weights and can do anything a man can.

Speaking about how she prepared for her character, the actress shared: “I learnt riding a bullet, before this, I had ridden a scooty. So, I think the most difficult part is to ride a bullet because it is a very heavy bike, so it took me a bit to get comfortable with that. I also learnt beatboxing, I never knew beatboxing was not beating someone but it’s a type of voice, the different sounds that we make, that too I learnt for this film.”

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, ‘Babli Bouncer’ stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The film’s concept, story and the screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

‘Babli Bouncer’ releases on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20220914-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’: Salma Hayek keeps you pining...

    Janhvi has a special birthday post for ‘wise, witty’ brother Arjun

    Varun Dhawan: When it comes to box office, no one can...

    ‘No Entry’ sequel to start shooting soon, confirms Anees Bazmee