Tamannaah-starrer contemporary romance drama ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming contemporary romance drama series ‘Jee Karda’ is all set to stream on a digital platform from June 15.

‘Jee Karda’, which will stream on Prime Video, is an immersive story of seven childhood friends, who thought that by the time they were 30 that their lives will be sorted.

However, upon turning 30, they eventually find out that it’s a grand hot mess instead. They live, love, laugh, make mistakes together, get their hearts broken, and grow up a little, but through it all, discover that the best of friendships and relationships are imperfect and life is a luminous shade of gray.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is written and directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The eight episodic show also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Samvedna Suwalka, Simone Singh, and Malhar Thakar.

“Jee Karda is a heartwarming story about love, heartbreak, dating, family dynamics, and above all, the unbreakable bond of friendship that often carries us through the vicissitudes of daily life,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films added: “This story takes a heartfelt and relatable look at relationships. The plot and characters are crafted to have a wide appeal across all kinds of viewers. I am looking forward to unveiling our show to audiences on 15 June.”

