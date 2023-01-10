‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Richa Rathore, who is currently seen in the daily soap ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, opened up on how Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film ‘Tamasha’ became a turning point in her acting career and the reason for quitting engineering for acting.

“I guess the film ‘Tamasha’ was a turning point in my life. After being a part of this film, I realised that acting is something that I enjoy, and I started giving various auditions, which turned my interest towards acting,” she said.

The actress, who made her debut in the TV industry with ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has been part of several shows including ‘RadhaKrishn’, ‘Divya Drishti’, and ‘Naagin 4’ among others.

Born in Shimla, Richa shifted to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting.

She revealed: “I debuted on TV with a small role in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, for which I left my job and shifted to Mumbai from Shimla. It was never my plan to switch from being an engineer to an actor. After I shifted here, I realised that I was meant to be an actor and I am passionate about it.”

While talking about her current project, she added: “Playing the character of Ghazal in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ is a stepping stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out.”

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

20230110-115604