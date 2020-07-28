Tamil actor Shaam, others found on wrong side of law

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) A few Tamil movie stars are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The city police have arrested actor Shaam and 12 others as they were found gambling in the former’s apartment on Monday night.

The police team raided the apartment of Shaam in the upmarket Nungambakkam locality following a tip-off, the police said, adding that they found tokens which were used in gambling.

The actor and others were later let out on bail after being booked for gambling.

Recently, actors Soori and Vimal were fined Rs 2,000 by the forest department in Kodaikanal for violating quarantine rules and fishing in the Berijam lake. The Department of Forest has taken action against two of its staff.

–IANS

vj/arm