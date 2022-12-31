ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil cinema veteran T. Rajendher to release pan-India patriotic song on Jan 18

NewsWire
0
0

Noted Kollywood director, actor, music composer, lyricist and singer T. Rajendhar is all set to unveil a pan-Indian music album. The patriotic album ‘Vande Vande Mataram, Vazhiya Namadhu Bharatham’ is all set to be released on January 18.

“I had written songs for films, for organisations, for the party, for love and affection. Now for the first time I have created a song ‘Vande Vande Mataram, Vazhiya Namadhu Bharatham’ for our nation. The song has been created for a pan-Indian audience and will be released in Tamil and Hindi,” T. Rajendher said.

The song will be released in the Tamil month of ‘Thai’.

Winner of several platinum discs for his music albums for various movies, Rajendher is known for composing many energetic as well as soul stirring songs. He is also preparing to launch his own music record label in the new year.

“I received a platinum disc for Kilinjalgal. Pookalai Parikadheergal, Poo Poova Poothirukku, Pookal Vidum Thoodhu, Cooliekkaran all were record breaking hits. Having broken several such records, I am now starting my own company TR Records.”

T. Rajendhar expressed confidence that his new venture TR Records would taste success with the support of people.

20221231-124203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Captain Uncool: Abdu Rozik loses it with Archana, calls her ‘stupid...

    Pakistan to turn ancestral havelis of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar...

    Vidyut shares video of him practising kriyas in the Himalayas

    Badshah: Collaboration on ‘Voodoo’ with J. Balvin is groundbreaking for my...