The teaser of ‘Tamil Rockerz’, the first web series of one of Tamil cinema’s oldest and most reputed production houses AVM Productions, was released on Sunday.

Directed by one of Tamil cinema’s brightest directors, Arivazhagan, the web series features actors Arun Vijay, Iswarya Menon and Vani Bhojan in the lead.

AVM Productions, while releasing the teaser on Twitter, said: “The most awaited teaser of our first web-series ‘Tamil Rockerz, a Sony LIV Tamil Original, starring Arun Vijay, directed by Arivazhagan is now here for you. Streaming soon on SonyLIV.”

“Tamil Rockerz” deep dives into the dark side of the piracy world and unravels the industry’s constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group.

The show will also feature Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles. The show has been written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and produced by AVM Productions.

Director Arivazhagan said: “I am delighted to collaborate with AVM Productions and SonyLIV for the show. The show dwells on the dark side of piracy and how the entertainment industry is battling it. It’s an honour to have Arun Vijay sir on board.”

Producer Aruna Guhan, AVM Productions, said: “Tamil Rockerz is a very special show as it marks the foray of AVM Productions into OTT as well as being a story so close to our industry. Aparna and I were keen to show how piracy affects the entertainment industry and keep it rooted and content driven. Working with Director Arivazhagan, we have been able to tell the story visually with deeper context and immense skill. We are extremely thrilled to have Arun Vijay to elevate the series.”

20220703-184202