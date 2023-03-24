Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar’s father, P.S. Mani passed away on Friday morning. He was 85.

According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, P.S. Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar’s manager.

P.S. Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Stating that the last rites will be a family affair, his sons requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes ‘to grieve privately and deal with their father’s death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.”

Taking to social media, actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to Ajith’s family.

