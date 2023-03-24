ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil film star ‘Thala’ AjithKumar’s father passes away at 85

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar’s father, P.S. Mani passed away on Friday morning. He was 85.

According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, P.S. Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar’s manager.

P.S. Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Stating that the last rites will be a family affair, his sons requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes ‘to grieve privately and deal with their father’s death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.”

Taking to social media, actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to Ajith’s family.

20230324-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angad Hasija enters dark territory in ‘Ziddi Dil Mane Na’ and...

    Life is all about enjoying small joys, says Selvaraghavan

    Actress Divya Bharathi turns emotional at Bachelor pre-release press meet

    Satyadeep Mishra was a lawyer before starting his journey in entertainment...