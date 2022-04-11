ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Tamil is the connecting language’: AR Rahman responds to Home Minister Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remark that Hindi was the connecting language, Oscar winner and one of India’s top music directors A.R. Rahman has said that Tamil is the connecting language.

Rahman, who was about to leave after participating in the CII-DAKSHIN South India Media and Entertainment Summit, was asked for his reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Hindi being the connecting language.

Rahman said, “Tamil is the connecting language” as he got into the car.

The Home Minister’s remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English have not gone down well with people in the southern states of the country.

Several people including writers, actors, directors, and film celebrities have spoken up against Hindi’s imposition.

In fact, Rahman himself tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamilians soon after Amit Shah’s remarks.

20220411-154826

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut starts ‘Tejas’ shoot in Rajasthan

    ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ director Shuchi Talati wins Berlinale Talent Footprints...

    ‘Brahmastra’ motion poster an ethereal blend of mythology and sci-fi

    Actor Siddharth tenders apology to Saina Nehwal for ‘rude joke’