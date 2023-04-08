A 34-year-old Tamil-origin man died after being allegedly pushed by another person down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore.

Thevandran Shanmugam fell backwards down the stairs outside Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard Road last month, and sustained multiple fractures to the skull, The Straits Times reported.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt the day after the incident.

It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident, the report said.

The incident allegedly took place outside a popular nightspot Club Rumours at Concorde Shopping Mall, which houses several bars and nightclubs.

The nightclub refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises on the day of the attack.

If convicted, Azfary could be jailed up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined.

The court documents said Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences.

If convicted, he can face an additional jail term of up to 178 days.

A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail.

The report did not mention whether Shamnugam was a Tamil of Indian-origin or Sri Lankan.

