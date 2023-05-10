A 36-year-old Tamil man has been sentenced to nine months and six weeks in jail in Singapore for punching and attacking two men with a pair of scissors in 2022, a media report said.

Lavan Saravana pleaded guilty to one charge of affray and one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, The Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

A drunk Saravana had confronted and verbally abused Daniel Tan Yeow Boon, 44, whom he assumed was from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), on December 31, 2022m in Jurong East Avenue, according to Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong.

He then punched Boon several times and the two fought, following which Saravana used a pair of scissors he had with him to slash at the victim’s vehicle, causing scratch marks on one of the doors, the prosecutor said.

“This was an unprovoked attack against someone the accused (wrongly) perceived to be a CNB officer. Moreover, during the confrontation, the accused threw the first punch against Boon,” Hong told the court.

After Boon drove off, Saravana saw Mohammad Faizal Khan Sherin Khan, 47, and stabbed him in his back.

The reason for the attack was not disclosed in the report.

While Faizal, who lodged a police report, sustained a 0.5 cm puncture wound on his back, Boon fractured his finger and sustained a bruise on his forehead in the fight.

The court was also told about Saravana’s earlier criminal record, which included intimidation convictions in 2012 and 2018 and a conviction for voluntarily causing hurt in 2018.

