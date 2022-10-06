HEALTHINDIA

Tamil Nadu: 3 chilcdren die due to food poisoning in childcare centre

NewsWire
0
0

Three children died while 11 others were admitted to the hospital allegedly due to food poisoning at a children’s home in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Vivekananda Sevalayam in Tiruppur, which is a recognised childcare centre. Of the 11 children admitted to the government hospital in Tiruppur, three have been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Hospital authorities told mediapersons that the children had ‘rasam’ and rice for dinner on Wednesday night after which they started vomiting. They were rushed to a private hospital near the childcare home where the condition of five worsened by Thursday morning.

The children were shifted to the government hospital on Thursday where three of them died.

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth told mediapersons that the Vivekananda Sevalaya is a recognised children’s home, and the authorities are trying to find out the exact reason behind the tragic incident.

The kitchen of the childcare home has been sealed and food authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry into matter.

20221006-165201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippines suspends AstraZeneca jab for people under 60

    6 cholera cases reported in DRC after volcano eruption

    At 20.66L India sets record Covid testing in 24 hours

    Chennai beaches to stay shut on weekends till further notice