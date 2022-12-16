INDIA

Tamil Nadu arms recovery case: NIA arrests absconding accused

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an absconding accused in an arms recovery case of Tamil Nadu.

The arrested accused, identified as Kabilar A alias Kabilan, was among the three persons who created an outfit named WTJC (World Tamil Justice Case) – inspired by LTTE, and had manufactured arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out violent acts and subversive activities.

The case was initially registered in May at Omalur Police Station, Tamil Nadu and re-registered by the NIA in July.

A total of three accused have been arrested in this case so far and they have been chargesheeted.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20221217-045401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saints from Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura to attend Yogi’s swearing in

    Sona Mohapatra says ‘Rang De’ from ‘Shut Up Sona’ is her...

    Now, internet services snapped in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

    Vidya Balan: I didn’t know the role of a producer when...