Tamil Nadu CM launches investment projects worth Rs 2,375 crore

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation stone for several industrial projects in the state worth Rs 2,375 crore, a government statement said here.

According to the statement, Palaniswami also inaugurated the commercial production of new projects of Ekki Homa Pvt Ltd, Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd and Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd.

According to the government, the memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed with the investors at the Global Investors Meet held this year.

–IANS

vj/kr