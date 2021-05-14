Schwing Stetter India, a company based in Sriperumbudur, Chennai which is into manufacturing of concreting and constructing equipment, has converted a floor of its factory into a Covid-19 care centre.

This facility is exclusively for the company’s employees and their dependents and has been set up in compliance with the Tamil Nadu government’s Covid-19 treatment protocols.The company has also deployed three Covid duty medical officers who will be available at the hospital 24×7, six staff nurses, two ambulance drivers, five beds with oxygen supply and twenty beds without oxygen supply.

A yoga therapist and a psychiatrist/ counsellor will also be available for the patients.

The Managing Director of the company, VG Sakthikumar, told IANS, “We are fighting this relentless battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and we have to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. The idea behind converting our existing facility into a Covid hospital is to ensure that our people will have the right medical treatment to battle Covid with immediate effect.” –IANS

aal/ash