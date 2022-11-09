The integrated draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission on Wednesday showed Tamil Nadu has a total electorate of 6.18 crore.

The draft voters’ list comprises 3.14 crore women and 3.03 crore men and 7,700 third-gender people.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Basu in a statement on Wednesday said that the integrated draft electoral rolls have been published in all the districts in their designated locations.

The statement also said two copies of the electoral rolls would be handed over to recognised political parties by the District Election Officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that special campaigns would be held on November 12, 13, 26, and 27 at the designated locations for the benefit of the voters who may require updates.

The highest voters in the state as usual is the Sholinganallur assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district with a total electorate of 6,64,464 which include 3,32,132 women,3,34,219 men, and 113 third-genders.

Harbour constituency in Chennai assembly constituency has the record of the lowest number of electorate in the state.

The constituency has 1,72,211 which include 89,588 men and 82,563 men. There are 60 third-genders in the constituency.

