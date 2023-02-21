INDIA

Tamil Nadu govt moves SC challenging HC order permitting RSS march

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order, which allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march across the state.

The state government, through its counsel Joseph Aristotle, submitted that the march would pose a law and order problem and other problems in view of intelligence reports.

The plea contended that the state government decision against the march was within reasonable restrictions on the fundamental rights under Article 19(2) of the Constitution to maintain public order.

The high court, in its order earlier this month, had said: “We are of the view that the state authorities must act in a manner to uphold the fundamental right to freedom of speech, expression, and assembly as regarded one of the most sacrosanct and inviolable rights envisaged in our Constitution.”

The state government pointed at the apprehension for disturbance of public peace against the backdrop of the ban on Popular Front of India in September last year.

It further contended that there have been instances of throwing of petrol bombs and clashes, when RSS had conducted similar events in other states.

The high court had directed the RSS to file fresh applications for carrying out the route march on three different dates and also directed the police to permit the RSS to take out route marches on any of such dates in various districts across the state on public roads.

According to sources, the state government is likely to be mentioned on Wednesday for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court and it may seek an interim stay on the order passed by the high court.

The high court had permitted RSS members to wear their uniform and play its musical band during the marches throughout the state.

20230221-175005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Consuming liquor in private is no offence: Kerala HC

    Will defy orders if Chhath celebrations not allowed in Delhi: Manoj...

    Work in progress to fine-tune alignment for Hyderabad Metro

    Battle for UP: Under pressure, RLD changes candidate in Chaprauli