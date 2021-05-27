The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday invited volunteers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporates to register with the government for Covid related relief work.

“NGOs, volunteers and corporates are requested to register at https://ucc.uhcitp.in/ngoregistration. The state coordination committee has also opened a Facebook registration account. Interested volunteers can also e-mail to [email protected],” a government release said.

It said that a state-level coordination committee is functioning from the war room unified command centre on the National Health Mission campus in Teynampet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had convened a meeting of NGOs at the state secretariat on Tuesday to emphasise on the need to work together during the trying times of the pandemic. The government has already set up a state coordination committee and a district coordination committee for the purpose.

Tamil Nadu is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, recording the second highest single-day Covid tally after Maharashtra.

