Tamil Nadu leaders condole SPB’s death

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Cutting across party lines, leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday condoled the death of legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

On Friday afternoon Balasubrahmanyam, 74, passed away at a Chennai hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said SPB, as he was popularly known, was God’s gift for the 20th century music industry.

Palaniswami said SPB made a permanent place in the hearts of devotees with his devotional songs like `”Ayarpaadi Maligaiyila” and “Kanda Shashti Kavacham”.

SPB was a multifaceted personality who had donned the hats of a playback singer, dubbing artist, actor and music director.

His death is a big loss for the Tamil movie industry, Palaniswami said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said Balasubrahmanyam attracted the young and old alike with his sweet voice and had made a mark in acting as well.

Panneerselvam said Balasubrahmanyam had made a place for himself in the movie world.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said his heart refuses to accept that Balasubrahmanyam is no more.

The corona pandemic has taken away a great music artist, Stalin said.

Stalin said though time has taken away Balasubrahmanyam, his sweet voice will waft through the air and continue to live via his songs.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said Balasubrahmanyam had attracted crores of people with his voice, having sung over 40,000 songs.

His songs will be there forever, Vaiko added.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakara said it was saddening to hear of the death of Subrahmanyam who had shone in the movie industry for over 50 years.

“I have no words to say. There can be the one and only Balu Sir. I have sung a couple of songs with Balu Sir in Tamil movies. In those days the recording used to be live and it was interesting. He encouraged me a lot. Some months back I had met him. He enquired about my family and me,” playback singer Jency told IANS from Ernakulam.

–IANS

vj/bg