The Tamil Nadu police, which earlier gave permission to the RSS to take out a route march across 45 location in the state on Sunday, said on Saturday that the cadres must not wield sticks during the rally.

The state police headquarters here issued a statement that said the organisers must ensure that no provocative slogans or speeches are made trageting any individual, religion or caste during the route march.

The police also said that the route march must keep to the left side of the road and not block the entire road.

Also, the organisers must make adequate arrangements for drinking water and ensure that proper first-aid kits are in place. They must also arrange for ambulance back-up and mobile toilets. CCTV cameras and fire fighting equipment must also be in place during the route march in consultation with the police.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu police did not allow a route march by the RSS that was scheduled on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 citing security reasons.

The police had then stated that after the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Centre, there could be some issues during the route march and hence they cannot not allow it.

The RSS had then approached the Madras High Court which granted permission to the rally, but the state government had challenged the high Court order.

The Supreme Court later upheld the order of the Madras High Court and directed the Tamil Nadu government to permit the RSS to conduct the route march on April 16.

