Tamil Nadu to follow 69% quota in medical college admissions: Palaniswami

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Tuesday said the state government will follow the existing 69 per cent reservation policy in medical college admissions.

Speaking in the Assembly on the issue of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS), Palaniswami said a decision will be taken after discussions with political parties. He asserted that his government will not take a unilateral decision.

DMK President M.K.Stalin had asked the government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

–IANS

vj/rtp