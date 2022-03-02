INDIA

Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday: IMD

By NewsWire
0
11

The low pressure area that had formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and equatorial Indian Ocean has already formed into a well-marked low pressure area and is likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday, bringing heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas, the IMD said on Wednesday night.

The well-marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level continued to persist at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression by March 3 and very likely to move west northwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during next 24 hours and towards Tamil Nadu coast during subsequent 24 hours, it added.

Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during March 3-5 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4.

Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5.

Sea condition that had been rough over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area since Wednesday morning is likely to become very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during March 3 to 5 and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 4 to 5.

The IMD has also issued warnings of high wind speeds and asked fishermen to not venture into south Bay of Bengal, and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5 and southwest and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 3 and 5.

