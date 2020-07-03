Tamil Nadu’s corona count cross 1 lakh mark

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the one lakh mark in terms of number of persons infected by coronavirus till date, the state Health Department said.

As many as 4,329 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 102,721.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24 hours was 64, taking the death toll to 1,385.

On the positive side, 2,357 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 cured to 58,378.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 42,955.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,053.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 64,689. The active cases in the city stands at 23,581.

–IANS

vj/vd