A temple deity in Coimbatore was decorated with jewels and currency notes to mark the Tamil New Year.

The deity of Kattoor Ambika Muthu Mariamman temple in Coimbatore was on Friday decorated with currency notes of 100, 200, 500, 2000 rupee denominations and the total amounted to Rs 3 crore. The deity was also decorated with jewels worth Rs 3 crore, thus totalling Rs 6 crore.

As per the beliefs of the Tamil community, on the Tamil New Year day of Chithirai Thirunal, they should wake up before money, fruits and jewels.

Hence, the believers and temple authorities decorated the deity with Rs 3 crore in currency and Rs 3 crore jewels.

Local people said that this has been a practice for every year but the value of currency and jewels on the deity varies from year to year.

