Tamil outfit demands Inner Line Permit for state to ‘protect jobs’

Tamil outfit Tamizh Desiya Periyakam on Wednesday demanded an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system – as existing in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur – for Tamil Nadu too to protect jobs for Tamil people in the state.

Outfit leader P. Maniasaran, speaking to reporters here, said that the state government should insist that the Union Government extend the ILP to Tamil Nadu. He said that this would protect avenues for local job openings to Tamil people.

He hit out at the BJP for making “concocted” videos about purported attacks on migrant workers — and for the subsequent panic that ensued — to defame and belittle the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil culture. However Maniarasan also criticised the DMK government for providing all assistance to the Bihar government’s fact finding team. He also lashed out against it for deputing a senior party functionary to Bihar to present a detailed ground situation to the Bihar Chief Minister.

He said that such acts would belittle the Tamil people and the culture of Tamil Nadu and said that the pride of Tamil was important.

Spreading of fake videos had led to several north Indian migrant workers moving out of the state, before Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened and assured them of all security. Several migrant workers from North Indian states, however, attributed their sudden departure as linked to the Holi festival and many said that they would be back after the festivities.

