ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil series ‘Fall’ to present story of a woman with no memory of past 24 hours

NewsWire
0
1

The Tamil adaptation of the Canadian mini-series ‘Vertige’ is about to land on OTT on December 9. The new show, titled ‘Fall’, stars actress Anjali in the lead and follows the story of a young woman who has no memory of the 24 hours before her alleged suicide attempt.

The show has been helmed by Siddarth Ramaswamy from a script originally penned by Michelle Allen. Siddarth is also the cinematographer for the series.

Apart from Anjali, the series will also feature actors SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj.

The show will present the narrative of how she tries to piece together what happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies, and the unspeakable truth locked deep in her memory.

Distributed by Armoza Formats and produced by Productions Pixcom, ‘Fall’ will land on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 9, 2022.

20221207-152804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anupam Kher has a fear of flying, reveals ‘Uunchai’ co-star Boman...

    Tried thrice before to make ‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Mani Ratnam on dream...

    Vicky Kaushal: Self-doubt is a very important part of being an...

    ‘Janani- Soul Anthem’ from ‘RRR’ brings out real emotions of movie