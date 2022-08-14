ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil star Arya completes 1,540km London-Edinburgh-London cycling event

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil actor Arya, who is known to be a fitness and cycling enthusiast, on Sunday announced he had successfully completed the London-Edinburgh-London 1,540 km cycling event with his team.

Taking to Twitter, the actor exulted: “Successful(ly) completed London-Edinburgh-London 1,540 km cycling event with my team. One of the most challenging endeavours in my life. Thanks to my family and friends for their support and belief! Ready for the next challenge!”

The actor, who undertook the challenge as part of a team called Ryders, had on August 5 put out a video to give an idea of the challenge they were about to face up to. Actor Suriya of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame had unveiled the team’s jersey for the event.

The team, comprising of 12 members, rode a gruelling 1,540 km at an elevation to complete the challenge. It had to bike for approximately 125 hours.

Apart from rising up to such challenges, the actor will soon be seen on the screens in Shakti Soundar Rajan’s ‘Captain’.

20220814-185005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan’s directors pose for a click together on ‘Bheemla Nayak’...

    Ajay Devgn: My character in ‘Rudra’ is possibly the greyest character

    Bruna Marquezine joins cast of DC’s ‘Blue Beetle

    Samir Soni turns author with book on anxiety and self-discovery