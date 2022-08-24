Actor Suriya began shooting for director Siva’s upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled #Suriya42, on Wednesday.

The film was formally flagged off with a pooja ceremony on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Suriya said: “Shoot begins! Need all your blessings!”

Director Siva said: “Sai Sai. Very happy to start our new project with the blessings of God and best wishes of all the fans, media friends, cinema lovers, well wishers. Thank you Surya sir, Studiogreen, UV Creations. Siva and team #Suriya42.”

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Cinematography for the film is by Vetri Palanisamy, who had filmed superhits such as the Ajith-starrer ‘Veeram’ and ‘Vedalam’.

Richard Kevin, who did a fine job editing superhits such as the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’ and the recently released web series ‘Suzhal’, has been brought onboard as the film’s editor.

