ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil star Vishal undertakes spiritual trip to Varanasi with family

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vishal, who has a number of big films waiting to hit screens, is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy city of Varanasi with his family and friends.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal posted a video clip that showed him drinking tea on the streets of Kashi at 5 in the morning.

The video clip also showed the actor and his family members making their way around the streets of Varanasi to the temple for darshan at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The clip shows police personnel escorting the actor and his family. Actor Nanda, who is a close friend of Vishal and also one of the producers of his upcoming films, has accompanied the actor on the trip.

Vishal has several films awaiting release including the highly anticipated ‘Laththi’, in which he plays a police constable, and director Adhik Ravichandran’s big budget project, ‘Mark Antony’.

20221030-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mangesh, Mangeshi and the Mangeshkars

    Farah Khan shares rare throwback pic of KJo in non-designer clothes,...

    Puneett Chouksey is open to dating someone from the entertainment industry

    Nikhil Parmar on his Hindi debut with web series ‘Chawl House...