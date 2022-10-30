Actor Vishal, who has a number of big films waiting to hit screens, is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy city of Varanasi with his family and friends.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal posted a video clip that showed him drinking tea on the streets of Kashi at 5 in the morning.

The video clip also showed the actor and his family members making their way around the streets of Varanasi to the temple for darshan at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The clip shows police personnel escorting the actor and his family. Actor Nanda, who is a close friend of Vishal and also one of the producers of his upcoming films, has accompanied the actor on the trip.

Vishal has several films awaiting release including the highly anticipated ‘Laththi’, in which he plays a police constable, and director Adhik Ravichandran’s big budget project, ‘Mark Antony’.

