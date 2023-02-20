ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil super star Dhanush gifts parents a palatial home in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie ‘Vaathi’ released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

He has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa has a bungalow.

Actor, Director and President of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents.”

Dhanush is a national award-winning actor and his performances in movies like Asuran, Thiruda Thiruda and others catapulted him to the big league of Tamil film industry.

20230220-093805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Horror gaming inspires Saahil Bhargava’s dark track ‘Blood-Starved Beast’

    Nimrat Kaur asks fans how they like their coffee

    Ridhi Dogra talks about ‘Pitchers’ returning after seven years

    From Jackie’s manjira to Bharti’s dance moves, ‘Li’l Champs’ finale is...