Tamil Superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie ‘Vaathi’ released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

He has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa has a bungalow.

Actor, Director and President of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents.”

Dhanush is a national award-winning actor and his performances in movies like Asuran, Thiruda Thiruda and others catapulted him to the big league of Tamil film industry.

