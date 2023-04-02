ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay, who has been staying away from Instagram, unlike most other stars, has finally joined it. Vijay made his debut with a cheery “Hello Nanba and Nanbis”.

The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform. Vijay, who is shooting for Lokesh ‘Vikram’ Kanakaraj’s movie, ‘Leo’, sports a salt-and-pepper look in his Instagram photo.

With the actor opening his own Insta account, the publicity of the movie will definitely gain at once from the heft his popularity brings with it.

Vijay, who was interacting with his fans through Twitter, took a break for some time, so his entry into Instagram is considered a new avenue for him to post photos and promote his movies.

Vijay has 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter.

‘Leo’, incidentally, has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, who’ll soon be seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2’, Priya Anand, Sandy, Goutam Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas in major roles, apart from Vijay.

