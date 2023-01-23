BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts Rs 279 crore net for Q3

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, one of India’s oldest private banks, closed the third quarter of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 279.70 crore.

The bank closed the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with a net interest income of Rs 534.27 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 452.76 crores) and an after tax profit of Rs 279.70 crore (Rs.202.88 crore), Managing Director S. Krishnan said.

During the period under review, the bank’s total income stood at Rs 1,172.88 crore down from Rs 1,213.36 crore earned during the corresponding period the previous year.

According to Krishnan, the slippages in the quality of loans during the period under review was about Rs 66.52 crore and the recovery was about Rs 68.78 crore.

The net non-performing assets (NPA), as on December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 259.10 crore, down from Rs.452.36 crore for previous year’s corresponding period.

The total business of the bank at the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 78,242 crores with a growth rate of 5.69 per cent.

Its deposit and advance portfolio stood at Rs 43,440 crore and Rs 34,802 crore, respectively.

20230123-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Industries tops charts on Wizikey Newsmaker Ranking

    Asset quality of Indian banks will be stable in 2023: Moody’s

    Rs 6,322 cr PLI boost for specialty steel manufacturing

    Thomson launches affordable Alpha series smart TV in India