Tamim Iqbal eyes comeback to cricketing action in BPL

Bangladesh charismatic left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal eyes comeback to competitive cricket in the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Tamim has been out of cricketing action since September 23 and was also left out of the Bangladesh’ World Cup 2023 squad owing to issues surrounding his fitness.

“I will probably start my cricket game from BPL. Then you might get an idea of what is going on. I would never want to do this without another month, without another month. Dragging things unnecessarily… (I don’t want to). I have already made my decision, after many discussions with the board. They told me many things and I have to respect them too,” Tamim was quoted by local media in a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief, Najmul Hasan Papon.

Back in July, Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket after which he reversed his decision following requests from Sheikh Hasina, the honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

“Let’s wait till January, let me play BPL then there will be more discussion hopefully let’s see what happens. I would never intentionally pull the thing. I was hoping to tell you about my plans today. But the board president said that he would take some difficult decisions after listening to everyone. I’ll wait for that and see what happens,” he added.

Tamim came on Facebook live mid before World Cup 2023 and lashed out at the BCB for forcing him to bat lower down the batting order.

In response, Shakib Al Hasan, who led the Bangladesh squad in the World Cup, said that it was childish of Tamim for not wanting to be flexible for the needs of the team

However, Tamim is not a part of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Tim Southee’s New Zealand.

