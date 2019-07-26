Tamim needs a break to come back stronger: Shakib

Dhaka, Aug 1 (IANS) Out of form Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal needs a break and will emerge stronger after that, feels star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

“I think the important thing for him now is to take some rest, recover well, feel fresh and come back strongly. I am sure he will do this,” Shakib told reporters here on Thursday.

Bangladesh on Wednesday suffered a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka in the one-day series in the island nation. Tamim led the side in the absence of regular skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and vice-captain Shakib. He had scores of 0, 19 and 2 in the three innings. The southpaw also endured a forgettable World Cup.

“There are a lot of negatives. We have to hold it tight and come back stronger,” Tamim said after the team’s 122-run defeat in Wednesday’s third and final ODI.

“It’s not possible for a player to play when he feels stretched. So these breaks are important. These breaks also create opportunity for others,” said Shakib.

“I can give you the example of India. Last year there were fewer injuries to the players. One reason is they played with a rotation policy,” he added.

