Actress Tamannah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle on May 5, to announce that the shoot for her upcoming Madhur Bhandarkar movie, ‘Babli Bouncer’ is complete.

She shared glimpses of the wrap-up party of the ‘feel-good’ story which is set in the town of Asola Fatepur in North India, which is also dubbed as ‘bouncer town’.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress penned a long heartfelt note recalling her journey of the making of the movie and called it an “experience of a lifetime”.

She spoke about her author backed, very well written character and shared how the entire team created a healthy work environment which was fill of positivity and goodness and everyone in the crew was “supportive and idealistic”.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also penned a note of gratitude for all members of the cast and crew of ‘Babli Bouncer’.

In her long note, Bhatia thanked Bhandarkar for giving her the opportunity and called him the “finest director”. She said, He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, childlike, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best.”

Here is her post:

Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a similar post on his Instagram thanking everyone who was part of the movie as he completed “3 months and 42 days” of shooting. He said, Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous teamwork, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish.”

Besides Tamannah, the movie also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Saurabh Shuka and Sahil Vaid in key roles. The movie has been backed by Junglee Pictures and Fox Star Studios and it expected to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.