Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Ltd (TANCEM) will be setting up a 10 MW solar power plant at an outlay of Rs 65 crore for captive use, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday.

As per the Policy Note presented in the Assembly by Thennarasu for 2022-23, TANCEM will put the solar plant for captive use of its cement plant in Alangulam.

The company is also planning to install an Alternate Fuel Feeding System at a cost of Rs 30 crore in the new plant at Ariyalur.

TANCEM has three cement plants – two in Ariyalur and one in Alangulam in Virudhunagar district- with a total production capacity of 17 lakh ton per year.

Last fiscal, the company earned a net profit of Rs.126 crore (provisional) by selling 14.85 lakh ton of cement.

