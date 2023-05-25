INDIA

Tandi-Pangi road blocked in Himachal after landslide

NewsWire
The Tandi-Pangi road was blocked for traffic movement due to a massive landslide at high altitude Tholang in Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh triggered by overnight rains, officials said.

No casualty was reported, an official told IANS.

The local administration has informed an incident of the landslide at Tholong village due to which the road was blocked for the traffic movement, an official told IANS here.

He said information regarding the blockade has been informed to the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for clearance of the route.

The picturesque Buddhist-dominated Thalong village in the Lahaul Valley has contributed many personnel to the top-rung civil services in the state.

