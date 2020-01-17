‘Tanhaji…’ child actor on ‘quiet’ Ajay, ‘chatty’ Kajol

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Child artiste Arush Nand says he had a great time working with star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

“Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience that I will always cherish. On the set, Ajay Sir was always quiet and Kajol ma’am was always chatty,” Arush said.

“I remember when we were doing a song sequence where Ajay Sir had to lift me on his shoulder, Kajol ma’am asked me whether I have eaten or not because otherwise Ajay Sir had to put an extra effort to put on his shoulder! That lightened the mood quite a bit. I was surprised initially, but then Kajol ma’am burst into laughter,” he recalled.

Interestingly, Arush’s audition for “Tanhaji…” as Ajay and Kajol’s on-screen son initially happened with a home video as Arush was having his exams. He later on went to meet the film’s director Om Raut.

In the past, he has been part of films like “Neerja”, “Phobia” and “Pari”.

–IANS

